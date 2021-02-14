How Playing Sudoku Can Improve Memory and Cognition

If you are an adult who loves solving puzzles, you surely must love Sudoku too. Though Sudoku is a game of numbers, it has got nothing to do with your arithmetic skills. It is all about logic. Logical games like Sudoku always have resulted in mental boost and now, an ample number of studies have confirmed that playing Sudoku can improve both memory and cognition.

A study conducted by the University of Exeter has concluded that solving regular crosswords and number puzzles like Sudoku helps to sharpen the brain even during the later stage of life. The study involved 19,000 participants of adults aged 50. In the study, the participants were asked how frequently they play games like Sudoku and after that, a series of cognitive tests were conducted.

The result found that the adults who frequently played Sudoku showed better reasoning, memory and attention. An additional surprising finding of the study was that the participants who frequently played logical based games had their brain function ten years younger than their actual age. Also, there was a remarkable improvement in their accuracy and speed.

Scientists since long believed that crossword puzzles like Sudoku improves brain function but now there is proof of that. Many scientists have also claimed that it can also protect the brain from cognitive decline in old age.

Dr. Jerri D. Edwards, a professor from the University of South Florida studies games and cognition and is an expert in that field also encourages cognitive stimulants of the people by playing games or any other activities.

Dr. Jessica Langbaum, a disease researcher of Alzheimer’s, also said that now the science society has ample evidence to say that cognitively stimulating activities like playing Sudoku can help the gamers in gaining the skills of reasoning, attention and thinking. However, she further claims that a direct causal relationship is still hard to accept.

Dr. Gayatri Devi, a neurologist has said that solving crossword puzzles is like a mental exercise. The way physical exercise is important to have a healthy body, mental exercise is also needed to keep the brain sharp. When one playing crossword puzzles like Sudoku the brain networks are strengthened which in turn boosts the mental ability of the person.

Devi further noted the importance of keeping the brain challenged as people age. When we involve the brain in a challenge especially when we challenge ourselves with Evil Sudoku, all the areas of the brain come together to solve it, which is good for improving the cognitive reserve of the brain.

Brain games like Sudoku help in building cognitive reserve which comes in handy when one needs quick thinking. Further, it can protect the brain from dementia and other age-related memory loss. Apart from playing these games, Dr. Brody Magid also suggests that it is important to stay physically active too. It is vital that brain games are combined with physical exercise to reap the maximum benefit for building the cognitive reserve properly. Building cognitive reserve is a team effort.

However, if you are an expert puzzle solver, it might not be very useful. It is important that you increase the level of difficulty of the games to ensure that your brain receives full stimulation to solve the challenge. The catch here is that the puzzle shouldn’t be too easy for you. It should be something that challenges you. So, if you are an expert player of the easy level of Sudoku, it might be time for you to level up your game and challenge yourself for real.

Playing games of Sudoku is like learning a new challenge that will keep your brain engaged and will improve its brain function. Not to forget that playing Sudoku will also improve your concentration and focusing power.

If you are a new player of Sudoku, you should surely run yourself through the various techniques of solving Sudoku puzzles to avoid the frustration of a very difficult game. Start slow and easy and then, gradually increase your pace and the difficulty level to keep your mind engaged in a fun way. Who knows that improving mental ability can be such fun?