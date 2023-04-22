How New Grads Can Better Their Odds Of Landing A Job Even As Employers Cut Back On College Hires

By Jessica Dickler

The outlook for newly minted graduates doesn’t look as good as it once did. Employers plan to hire about 4% more new college graduates from this year’s class than they hired from the Class of 2022, according to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

However, that’s down significantly from earlier projections: In the fall, employers said they would boost hiring roughly 15% year over year.

Tech companies, in particular, have dramatically scaled back on their college hires, the NACE report found.

Year to date, job cuts are up nearly 400% from the same period a year ago, led by layoffs in the tech sector, according to a recent report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

As those layoffs mount, job openings have also begun to fall. Available positions in February declined to below 10 million for the first time since May 2021, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.