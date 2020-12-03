How Much Will It Cost You To Say, ‘I Do’ In South Florida?

How Much Will It Cost You To Say, ‘I Do’ In South...

Weddings are expensive, and around 28% of US couples reported going into debt to pay for their important event. On average, couples budget $23,000 for their wedding but end up spending $30,000, according to the Wedding Wire’s Newlywed Report.

Wedding spending varies across states, and in Florida alone, there are differences as to how much a couple is expected to pay in the different regions of the Sunshine State. South Florida weddings, on average, cost more than those in Northern Florida or Central Florida. Hence, carefully planning a wedding in South Florida is a task that many couples will want to do to keep their expenses at reasonable levels.

The Costs Of A Wedding In Florida

Due to the expensive nature of weddings, many couples plan their weddings in advance, putting meticulous care into itemizing the expenses and seeing where cuts can be made to reduce the overall cost. For example, couples consider tasks that they can do themselves, such as preparing their own wedding invitations or guestbooks. Getting hitched during a weekday also costs less than exchanging your vows on a Saturday.

Florida is a good example of how wedding expenditures can vary within the state. The least expensive area to wed in Florida is in Northern Florida, where the average cost of a ceremony is $35,638. Central Florida is the second most affordable area at $37,898. At the West Coast, it will cost a couple $42,038, while South Florida is a hefty $51,073 with an average spend of $365 per guest based on Value Penguin estimates. It ranks as the 15th most expensive place to host a wedding in the US, with Manhattan in New York City taking the top spot at a staggering $96,910, according to Business Insider.

Factors Affecting The Cost Of A Wedding In South Florida

Although the average cost of living is 1% lower than the national average, according to the Cost of Living Index, there are some cities in Florida that rank 17% higher in cost than the average American city. Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, Key Biscayne, and Surfside are some of the most expensive cities in Florida. Venues, which represent the priciest expense category of a wedding, are more costly in South Florida than other regions in the state.

Other expenses that result in a higher price tag are a live band and the photography. The cost of a wedding band will depend on their size and reputation, as well as the length of their performance.

Miami bands will set couples back anywhere from under $2,000 to over $6,000, according to Wedding Wire, while in Jacksonville, you can hire a band for $1,000, and a classical guitarist for $450.

The typical cost of a 10-hour photography session in Miami is around $5,800, while in Orlando, which is in Central Florida, it will cost couples $3,960, according to Snappr. Alcohol, flowers, and catering are other categories that can make a South Florida wedding costlier than in other parts of the state.

The average price of a wedding in South Florida is the most expensive in the state. That does not mean that you can’t hold a wedding that may be comparable to other areas in the state if you plan your vows carefully and consider a smaller guest list, flexible wedding dates, and using talented friends for entertainment.