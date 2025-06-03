How Might Your Daily Coffee Influence Aging?

Written by Jessica Freeborn — Fact checked by Jennifer Chesak, MSJ

The results of the study were shared at Nutrition 2025 , a conference held between May 31-June 3, 2025, in Orlando, FL. They suggest that drinking coffee regularly may help with healthy aging.

For women, drinking coffee might be a good thing when it comes to aging well. According to recent study results, total caffeine and regular coffee intake increased the chances of experiencing no physical function limitations, memory complaints, mental health impairments, cognitive impairments, or major chronic diseases among women in the Nurses’ Health Study.

Coffee may offer several health benefits , including minimizing the risk of liver problems and diabetes. Experts are interested in exploring coffee’s potential benefits and how it might influence specific groups.

Study author Sara Mahdavi , BSc, HBSc, RD, MSc, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto, Canada, in the Faculty of Medicine, Department of Nutritional Sciences, highlighted the following findings of the study to Medical News Today:

Researchers did not find an association between healthy aging or its domains and drinking tea, decaffeinated tea, or decaffeinated coffee. The results also suggested that drinking cola might actually decrease women’s likelihood of healthy aging.

Most caffeine intake came from coffee, and the median caffeine consumption at baseline was 315 mg daily. Total caffeine intake increased participants’ chances of experiencing healthy aging and its subdomains. When looking at caffeine sources, regular coffee increased participants’ chances of experiencing healthy aging.

In their analyses, they were able to adjust for factors like participants’ ages, physical activity levels, smoking habits, and alcohol intake. The study had a 30-year follow-up, with researchers looking at questionnaires from 2014 and 2016. In 2016, just over 3,700 women experienced healthy aging based on the study’s criteria.

They examined caffeine consumption in 80 milligram (mg) increments. They looked at coffee in 8-ounce cups a day and cola in 12-ounce glasses a day.

Researchers examined food frequency questionnaires to look at caffeine intake from decaf and regular tea, cola, and decaf and regular coffee. They determined a baseline exposure based on the average of the 1984 and 1986 food frequency questionnaires.

Researchers used data from the Nurses’ Health Study . This cohort allowed researchers to pull data from a large number of women over a long period. In all, they included 47,513 women.

Healthy aging is a broad concept, but for this study, participants were described as having healthy aging if they met the following criteria:

While this study appears to be encouraging for coffee lovers, it may still be too soon to draw strong conclusions based on its findings.

For one, since the data only included women and the majority of them were white, it would be helpful to see if similar results could be replicated in other groups. It might also be helpful to do further research that considers other age ranges and healthy aging outcomes.

Then, seeing that at least some data relied on participants answering health-related questions, there could be some errors related to this. It is also possible that researchers did not account for confounding factors that could have impacted the overall results.

Additional details about the study are also unclear at this time. For example, based on another published study, details about some coffee additives like sugar and creamer are available for this cohort, and it is unclear how researchers may have addressed this, other coffee additive scenarios, or accounted for factors like coffee type in the current study.

It is also unclear if they accounted for changes in caffeine intake since they focused on baseline caffeine consumption.

Bruce G. Rankin, DO, CPI, FACOFP, president of the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, who was not involved in the current study, told MNT that: