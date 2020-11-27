How Long Are Leftovers Safe To Eat?

Food poisoning, also called foodborne illness, is caused by harmful organisms, such as bacteria, viruses and parasites, in contaminated food. Symptoms of food poisoning, which can start within hours of eating contaminated food, often include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Fortunately, most cases of food poisoning can be prevented with proper food preparation and cooking, and how leftovers are handled. Leftovers can be kept for three to four days in the refrigerator. After that, the risk of food poisoning increases.

Because bacteria typically don’t change the taste, smell or look of food, you can’t tell whether food is dangerous to eat. So if you’re in doubt about the safety of leftovers, it’s best to throw them out.

Fortunately, most cases of food poisoning can be prevented with proper cooking and food handling. To practice food safety, quickly refrigerate perishable foods, such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy and eggs. Don’t let them sit more than two hours at typical room temperature or more than one hour at temperatures above 90 F (32 C).

Uncooked foods, such as cold salads or sandwiches, also should be eaten or refrigerated promptly. Your goal is to reduce the time a food is in the “danger zone” — between 40 and 140 F (4 and 60 C) — when bacteria can quickly multiply.

When you’re ready to eat leftovers, reheat them on the stove or in a conventional oven or microwave until the internal temperature reaches 165 F (74 C). Slow cookers aren’t recommended for reheating leftovers as these devices may not heat foods hot enough to kill bacteria.