How Have The Events Of 2020 Changed Sleep Habits In The US?

We spend on average a third of our lives sleeping and most experts agree that the secret to success, whether in life or business, is getting enough sleep.
2020 has been an extremely difficult year for many Americans. From the global pandemic, turbulence of the economy to the impending presidential election in November.
With sleep an important part of everyone’s life, how has it been affected by the events of 2020? Let’s take a look…
How are Americans sleeping?
Studies suggest the average adult needs anywhere from seven to nine hours of sleep every night to maintain a healthy lifestyle, with government guidelines recommend a minimum of 7 hours of sleep per night.
Our survey revealed a number of interesting results about people’s sleep habits in 2020…