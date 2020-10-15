Home Coronavirus How Have The Events Of 2020 Changed Sleep Habits In The US?

How Have The Events Of 2020 Changed Sleep Habits In The US?

  We spend on average a third of our lives sleeping and most experts agree that the secret to success, whether in life or business, is getting enough sleep.

2020 has been an extremely difficult year for many Americans. From the global pandemic, turbulence of the economy to the impending presidential election in November.

With sleep an important part of everyone’s life, how has it been affected by the events of 2020? Let’s take a look…

How are Americans sleeping?

Studies suggest the average adult needs anywhere from seven to nine hours of sleep every night to maintain a healthy lifestyle, with government guidelines recommend a minimum of 7 hours of sleep per night.

Our survey revealed a number of interesting results about people’s sleep habits in 2020…

  • 44% of Americans are now not getting the minimum guideline of 7 hours sleep per night (compared to 31% at the start of the year).
  • 80% of Americans have had their sleep negatively affected worrying about Covid-19.
  • 30% of Americans stated they’re losing sleep over the actions of President Trump in 2020.
  • 27% of Americans listed concerns about a peaceful transition of power if Trump is not reelected as greatly or moderately impacting their sleep.
  • 36% of Americans are losing sleep over the opening of schools during the Coronavirus pandemic.
  • So far in 2020, Americans have seen a decline in the amount of sleep they are getting. Dropping from 6.96 hours per night to 6.71 hours per night.
  • Women have been affected more than men. They are currently getting 5% less sleep than they were at the start of the year.
  • Oklahomans are getting the least sleep out of every state. On average, only sleeping for 5.93 hours per night.
  • Alaskans are getting the most sleep out of every state. On average, sleeping for a huge 8.25 hours per night.

What is affecting our sleep?

With so many Americans losing sleep, we asked various questions about what was keeping them up at night. The obvious response that the active global pandemic has kept many people up, with 80% reporting that worrying about the potentially catching Covid-19 has affected their sleep in some way.

The various knock on effects of the pandemic has led to additional sleep loss. With 27% of Americans have greatly affected sleep patterns over schools reopening during the pandemic. And 26% suffered a lot of loss of sleep worrying about the economy following the largest GDP drop in history.

Mattress Insider, excerpt posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, Oct. 15, 2020

