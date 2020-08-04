How Effective Is CBD Oil In Treating Chronic Pain?

People with arthritis, or any other chronic pain are always looking for ways to deal with that pain effectively. And essential oils are proving to be a workable solution for many.

However, if there were an essential oil new on the market that promised to be even more effective and last longer, many would jump at the chance to try some for themselves. Luckily, there is CBD oil from the hemp plant which is now being used along with essential oils to treat pain.

This article will go over how effective CBD oil is in treating chronic pain.

What is CBD oil?

CBD is short for cannabidiol which is a compound found in hemp and marijuana, both being cannabis plants.

It may be confusing, but CBD is not at all a drug like marijuana. It comes from the hemp plant that is very low in THC which is the psychoactive compound that is what makes marijuana users high. CBD is not psychoactive and won’t lead to the user feeling like they’ve taken a drug.

How does it treat pain?

CBD is a compound that binds to the endocannabinoid receptors in our body that sends signals to the brain to treat pain in that area where it is applied. It is anti-inflammatory so when it is applied to the area where you feel pain, the brain will release things like endorphins to eradicate the pain.

CBD is very effective in doing this as it also contains terpenes. The effects of terpenes is they help the compound penetrate deep into the skin and reach those receptors more effectively so you receive pain relief much faster.

There are different types of CBD oils. The best ones for pain are called full spectrum as they contain many more of the compounds that will help deal with pain such as terpenes and other cannabinoid compounds.

Take it orally or topically

How you take the CBD oil is going to be determined by the pain you feel. If you have something that attacks the joints all over your body, then applying it topically would not be an option. You would need to use quite a bit of it to be effective.

If your pain is concentrated in one area, then it also doesn’t make much sense to take it orally as you only need to feel relief locally.

In these cases, you should think about how it needs to work. With all over pain, you are going to get more relief by taking it orally. How much depends on the amount of pain and your body weight, among other factors.

The same goes for when you apply it topically. You have a lot of different options for topical CBD creams that use full spectrum extracts. You will likely need to do some trial and error to find the right dosage for your pain. Allow it about an hour to work before you apply more in case it doesn’t feel like it’s working.