How Effective Are Nootropics for Age-Related Cognitive Decline?

The world is seeking ways to up their cognitive performance to stay relevant in the demanding and fast-paced life. It becomes essential when you are facing cognitive decline because of aging. Even though many people experience memory loss, decreased concentration, and many such symptoms, aging doesn’t necessarily have to affect your mental abilities.

Nootropics, whether natural such as L-theanine huperzine A, or chemically synthesized ones like Modalert 200 mg, have proven to be a boon for people suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other neurodegenerative disorders.

Changes in the body are normal when we age. But the human brain is quite self-sufficient to take care of itself well into old age if we provide it with the required nutrients and proper rest. Having a nutrient-deficit diet, exposing our body to high-stress levels, toxins, and refraining from good exercise to boost blood circulation, may affect the body functions, especially the brain in the long run. Therefore, to begin, we must identify and treat the underlying cause.

Why Do Cognitive Abilities Decline With Age?

The brain cell numbers decrease with age gradually once you cross the 20 years, and more rapidly when you cross the sixty-year milestone. The majority of loss is observed in the cerebral cortex that is responsible for memory retention and learning. Moreover, the blood flow to the brain gets affected which impacts the neurotransmitter synthesis, the permeability of the blood-brain barrier, and the protective layer surrounding the neurons. Numerous factors that contribute to decreasing brain functioning are associated with age.

Oxidative stress damages brain cells

Natural death of brain cells

Fluctuating hormonal levels

Changes in circadian rhythms

Genetic disorders

Vascular dysfunction

Abnormal accumulation of protein and other cellular waste

Inflammation of neurons

Certain situations and conditions act as predisposing factors that impact brain function in later stages of life – obesity, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, hypertension, depression, sleeping disorders, and elevated cholesterol & homocysteine levels.

The signs of compromised cognitive performance are:

Difficulty following directions, multitasking, or following conversations

Inability to concentrate for longer durations on simple tasks

Easily getting distracted

Difficulty using familiar appliances and tools

Getting lost in familiar surroundings

Forgetting recent events

Misplacing things

Repeating oneself

Behaving inappropriately socially

What are Nootropics?

These super drugs are chemical substances that boost the functioning of the brain. Nootropics, such as Modafinil and Armodafinil, are synthetically designed to offer many short and long term benefits like

Memory retention

Increased motivation

Heightened attentiveness and focus

Increased reasoning and problem-solving skills

These work by

Helping the growth of new cells in the brain

Lowering brain cells’ inflammation

Exerting neuroprotective effects

Facilitating the passage of signals between the brain and the cells of the body for easy communication and appropriate response

Aiding effective removal of waste from the brain

Enhancing the uptake of glucose to provide sufficient energy to the brain

Natural Nootropics

Many natural nootropic foods may help you protect against free radicals and oxidative damage – Ginkgo Biloba, Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA), Pine Bark Extract, Coenzyme Q10, and Creatine. Other herbs, food products, and supplements that may help enhance brain function and exert neuroprotective properties are – Ashwagandha, Bacopa monnieri, artichoke extracts, berberine, inositol, magnesium, uridine monophosphate, pterostilbene, Huperzine-A, John’s Wort, Turmeric, Cat’s Claw, forskolin, oat straw, niacin, pyridoxine, methylcobalamin, L-theanine, phenylalanine, and vitamin B complex.

Pharmaceutical Nootropics

The nootropics available with pharmacists can also work wonders for enhancing your brain functioning. Two types of nootropics are gaining popularity – Modafinil and Armodafinil. While both of these are equally effective, their exact mode of action is unknown. They are believed to interact with neurotransmitters to boost cerebral functioning.

There are no long-term case studies that focus on the role of modafinil or armodafinil in preventing cognitive decline in aging individuals. But some studies conducted on healthy elderly individuals show that modafinil may be of some help in enhancing brain function. The generic options for modafinil like Modalert 100 or 200 mg are easily available, and so are the generic armodafinil pills like Waklert 150 mg.

Other Ways That Help

William Henderson, a Physician and Health Consultant at Hisblue, advises making dietary and lifestyle modifications to help preserve cognitive health.

Staying physically active can slow down the brain atrophy related to aging. Any type of movement is better than none.

Pursuing mentally engaging activities may be beneficial to cognitive health.

Stress, psychological disorders, and improper sleep may negatively affect brain functioning.

Switching to healthier dietary options such as the Mediterranean diet acts as a booster for overall longevity, and works against the aging effects on the brain.

A calorie-restrict & nutrient-dense diet also helps in delaying age-related disorders.

Natural nootropics such as caffeine and green tea may help in providing short-term relief from the symptoms.

Even though these solutions may work effectively in preventing further damage to the brain and enhancing cognition, they cannot reverse the negative effects that have already occurred. For most productive results, the diagnosis of the underlying cause is essential.