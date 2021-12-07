How Drones Are Helping The Construction Industry

Most people think of drones as being for entertainment, but they are finding use across many industries, including the construction industry. There are several tasks that drones can perform to help reduce costs, improve safety, and they can do the work more efficiently.

Construction companies can fly a drone above your building, take videos and photos to look at the images and run them through different software to detect problems. By using software and machines we can minimize the possibility of human error.

Drones in the Roofing industry

The roofing industry has a high fatality rate so anything that can keep a roofer off of a roof and away from hazards is something that many desires. The good news is, that you don’t need to climb on roofs anymore to risk your life.

Most roofing problems are the result of neglected roofs. Roof maintenance is important to avoid future roofing issues. Although roofing will always require human touch but by using technology will help out where humans cannot.

Other uses

Site survey and measurement

Drones can help with surveying as they allow for accurate and efficient measurements and data collection. This is beneficial for sites that have areas not easily accessible by humans. Along with initial site mapping, these measurements can be used to inform impact assessments and provide historical records.

3D mapping

Along with surveys, drone software can create accurate contour maps allowing for both 2D and 3D models to be developed. 2D models can help with adjusting measurements accurately and 3D models offer imagery of an entire site with detail and accuracy.

Progress monitoring

The latest drone models feature real-time monitoring which is great for security, planning, and response. This replaces weekly progress mapping with greater accuracy and less money. These monitoring reports can also be easily shared amongst construction companies and clients, to enhance communication and project efficiency.

Security maintenance

Drone surveys on construction sites can be used to enhance security and any breaches can be handled quickly. Additional features like thermal imaging can also be added to drones to help identify over-heating units and fires from a safe distance.

Reaching inaccessible areas

Not only can drones reach areas of land that are inaccessible by foot, but they can survey and collect images of roof structures from below and above safely. This is easier and safer than sending workers into hazardous or difficult-to-reach areas.

What to Look for in a Drone for construction use?

Battery Life/Flight Time: You’ll want a drone that can fly for at least 25 minutes when fully charged.

Camera Quality: You don’t want a cheap camera that takes low-grade pictures. You’ll want to be able to produce very high-quality images so you can zoom in or blow up the images to see and highlight important details.

Gimbal: Integrated gimbal is a feature that keeps the camera steady while the drone is in motion, whether because of the wind or because you’re moving it around. This allows good quality pictures without the drone needing to hover perfectly still.

Software Options: There are plenty of third-party software applications available out there which can automate your roof inspections from take-off to touch-down, but you’ll need a drone that’s compatible with third-party software.

Thermal Imaging: If you’re planning on performing thermal scans with your drone, you’ll want a drone with a thermal camera option.

What Can Drones Do in the Future?

As their accuracy and efficiency continue to be tested, the projected uses of drones in the construction industry grow. There are several areas that drones are expected to help in the future, including:

Innovative systems – drones open the possibility for integrative systems to make construction projects more efficient. You will no longer have to collect and compare sets of data. Instead, drones collect and integrate data such as scanned measurements to provide a more integrative view of the project at hand.

Entry into dangerous industries – the advanced safety aspects and minimization of risks offered by drones make drones a good fit for emergency services, allowing people to safely survey dangerous sites so as to properly plan rescues.