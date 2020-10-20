Are you struggling with car repossession? Many people are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and this can mean anything from having trouble paying rent to struggling with paying off car loans. If you are wondering how do you get a car back after repossession, you have options.

There are some state restrictions on debt collection practices, collection lawsuits, repossessions and post-judgment remedies during the global pandemic. Some states have put temporary restrictions in place that keep creditors and debt collectors from taking certain actions, including filing a collection lawsuit, seizing property, garnishing wages, repossessing a vehicle or freezing a bank account, during the COVID-19 pandemic and crisis.

Best Options on How do You Get a Car Back After Repossession

Even if your car, truck, van or other vehicle is repossessed during the pandemic, you do have options for getting your vehicle back. The best option depends on your loan agreement, your state’s laws, how much money you have and how willing your lender is to work with you. Here are some of your best options on:

Redemption. One of the best and most reliable ways to retrieve your car after it is repossessed is to simply pay off the loan. This option is known as exercising your right of redemption. In order to pay off the loan, you need to pay back the entire balance, in addition to specific costs and fees, like repossession and storage fees. The bank is required to send you a written notice that includes all of the information you need to get your car back. You are allowed to pay back the balance of the loan and get your car back at any time before the vehicle’s auction or private sale. If you have not received a notice from the bank within five days of your car being repossessed, you should contact your creditor right away, so that you can get the information about the amount you need to pay and your instructions for redeeming your vehicle. Once your vehicle is sold or auctioned off to another owner, your right of redemption ends.

Another thing to keep in mind is that even if your car is sold, you might still owe money to the bank. For example, if your bank gave you a $15,000 car loan and you still owed $10,000 on it when you defaulted on your loan but the repossessed vehicle sold at the public auction for $7,500, then you would still owe $2,500 on the vehicle, plus repossession expenses in many cases. This amount is known as the deficiency balance, which is very common, especially if your car loan was for a new vehicle. If you ignore the deficiency balance, the amount will most likely be sent to collections, and the lender can still sue you for the remaining balance.

If you have lost your car and need to get it back after repossession, the Van Horn Law Group can help. Contact us or visit our website to learn more here.