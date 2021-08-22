How Do I Know If My A/C Unit Is Big Enough?

Living in a tropical climate feels like paradise, but the cool air from your air conditioning system makes living here so much more comfortable. If you do not purchase the correct size, your AC unit might not adequately cool your home if it is too small. In addition, you could run into other problems if you do not buy a big enough AC unit, including:

Extremely high energy bills from your AC unit constantly running

Temperature inconsistencies throughout your home

Your home never feels cool enough

Low airflow coming out of the vents

When you need to buy a new air conditioning unit, it is important to do your research to avoid an AC unit that is too big or too small for your home.

How Your A/C Unit Works

You know from sweating outside that evaporation cools the body. Your AC system works similarly. A liquid refrigerant evaporates and then changes states back into liquid form over and over again. The thermal expansion valve keeps the pressure high in the condenser and controls how much refrigerant can be used.

You may be able to see “fins” on your unit that are densely packed and are used to accelerate the heat transfer. Another vital component of your AC unit is your compressor. When the refrigerant is compressed, it condenses into a liquid and sends the refrigerant back out to your exterior unit’s condenser coil.

Determine Your Needs

First, you will need to know how many square feet your home is in order to know what size HVAC unit to purchase. The most straightforward way to do this is to measure each room and then add all of the measurements together, and to take note of which rooms are significantly larger than others.

Next, you will need to determine the cooling capacity of the unit you should buy, which is measured in British Thermal Units or BTUs. The United States Department of Energy has set out some suggested guidelines for how many BTUs per hour a unit should exert, as well as information on Energy Star products. For example, they recommend that a home with between 550 to 1,000 square feet of space require between 14,000 to 18,000 BTU. Therefore, the more square space in your home, the bigger your HVAC unit will need to be.

Hire A Professional

There’s a lot of math and calculation that goes into this costly investment, so the best way to ensure you are getting the correct AC unit is to hire an AC installation expert who offers quality installation, maintenance, and repair services near you. Skilled AC technicians can take care of your air conditioning, heating, commercial HVAC unit, and the ductwork inside your home. They also know what some of the most common air conditioning problems are in your area. For example, the state of Florida is known for having high temperatures even in the winters.

Your AC unit in your Florida home needs to keep your family cool and comfortable. It is a vital part of life in Florida. By hiring a professional, you can know what your different options are so that you get the correct unit for your cooling needs.