How Do I Choose The Best Data Backup Vendor?

More than ever, there has been an exponential growth of data in modern times. Data grows with time. This growth means that the chances of losing it are higher than before. Losing data can cost a lot of money. Losing it is better compared to what is called a data breach. A data breach can cost the reputation of your company. That is why any organization must adopt an effective data backup and recovery plan.

There are many things to look out for when choosing a data backup provider. Knowing these factors is essential because it will help you choose the right company and avoid wasting time and money.

Some are protected against accidental deletion, your company’s needs and experience, and the company’s reputation. Veeam backup is one of the best players in the market that meets these criteria.

A good data backup solution can see you recover lost data within moments of an outage and consequently help you safeguard it from a breach. A Veeam backup solution secures your valuable business data on the cloud and protects it from natural disasters, accidental loss of files, ransomware, and much more. Having the right data backup and recovery vendor ensures that you are fully covered against data breaches and loss when disasters strike. Here is how you can find the right data backup vendor.

Determine The Needs Of Your Company

The first factor to consider is the needs of your business, as this will guide you in getting the right provider. To know what your needs are, you could ask yourself these questions.

What data size do you want to back up, and what does it entail?

What level of support does the data backup provider provide? In many cases, find out if they will offer their services around-the-clock coverage (This is the most preferred).

Does your business observe industry-specific regulations in case they are there? In the US, for instance, there are set storage regulations for the financial and healthcare industries.

Protection From Accidental Data Deletion

Data backup systems may fail due to other factors than just software errors and security breaches. Human error such as accidental deletion could be the cause of data loss. You may have safeguarded your business data and backed it up in the cloud. However, you or an employee can still retrieve it and accidentally or intentionally erase it.

The system will follow the given command and delete the data. If you lack a solution to recover the data, it will get lost. Therefore, in your hunt for an excellent provider, ask whether they offer a protection policy from accidental data deletion. This service prevents users from deleting the backed-up information and further securing it.

Experience And Reputation

With the ever-growing number of data projected to increase to up to 175 zettabytes (trillion gigabytes) by 2025, many firms opt for data storage and backup services more than ever before. This demand has seen several data backup providers rise to take care of the high demand. New startups, some without even a track record, offer services that could be lower than the standard price to attract customers. They could be doing this at the expense of quality services.

Therefore, it would be prudent to hire a reputable, experienced, and professional vendor for data backup services to avoid ruining your company’s reputation. The probability of a new company for backup services shutting operations and going out of business is high. Therefore, an established vendor has a sense of accountability.