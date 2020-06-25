How Coronavirus Is Leading Homebuyers To Leave Cities For Rural Areas

Marianne Dawson’s connections in Tampa run deep. For years, she worked in hospitality in bustling Ybor City — a historic district known for its cigars, Cuban sandwiches and bars that line 7th Avenue, while living in a chic bungalow in Seminole Heights, a hotbed for artists, independently owned restaurants, breweries and bars. She couldn’t leave her house without bumping into someone she knew, prompting her husband to dub her “the Mayor of Tampa.”

She was happy where she was until she visited a friend in the country, about 30 miles north of Tampa.

“From the moment I got there, I felt a sense of freedom. There was so much space and no neighbors to judge you. You can literally walk outside in your underwear and it doesn’t matter,” Dawson says. “I couldn’t stop thinking about the country and how restricting city life can be. My husband said if I could find something we could afford, then he’d be open to moving. I ended up finding a place on a little more than an acre of land in Plant City. Within minutes of being there, we knew it was for us.”