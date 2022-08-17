How Americans’ Self-Care Habits Have Evolved Since The Pandemic (Video & Infographic)

By Aleksandra Vayntraub // SWNS

Nearly half of Americans have become more proactive about their health since 2019, new research suggests.

In a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, more than half cited the pandemic as the cause, with a similar amount saying they’ve become more conscious of getting older and noting their family health history or current health issues.

The past two years have inspired people to try a variety of wellness trends. The No. 1 that caught on? Immune health supplements (45%), followed by mindful eating (43%) and yoga or mindfulness meditation (40%). Others gave “listening to ASMR videos” a go, or opted for “medicinal cannabis,” “acupuncture” and “Tai Chi.”

Among the most hyped recent self-care innovations are more personalized nutrition options (50%), at-home diagnostic tests (43%) and fitness streaming platforms (41%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nature’s Bounty, the survey also learned that when it comes to health trends, millennials are overwhelmingly more likely to be “early adopters.”

Eight in 10 respondents between the ages of 25 and 40 consider themselves to be well-informed on emerging health trends. By contrast, Gen Xers ages 41 to 56 (63%) and baby boomers ages 57 to 75 (35%) are less likely to be caught up on the latest developments in the health care space.

For most millennials (57%), becoming more proactive meant eating healthier.

Forty-six percent of respondents have sought out wellness support from their primary care physician or specialist and 43% turned to friends or family, more so than those who relied on the expertise of bloggers or influencers (36%).

And seven in 10 have started experimenting with their diet to be healthier at home.

That includes adding vitamins or nutritional supplements to the mix (46%) and decreasing their sugar intake (43%).

“As a brand dedicated to health and wellness innovation, it’s great to see people taking a more proactive approach towards the same and adapting their lifestyle and choices,” said Saumya Mishra, Senior Director of Marketing for Nature’s Bounty. “That includes making adjustments to their supplements and diet, trying new fitness routines and seeking offerings from experts they trust.”

When winter rolls around, three in four revealed they’re more conscious of their immune health. Most (56%) said their heightened awareness comes from being indoors more often, as well as increased exposure to more germs than in the summer.

To support their immune health during the colder months, the top three things respondents usually do is wash their hands more often (57%), get more sleep (56%) and increase their vitamin or supplement intake (56%).

“Immune support is proving to be a year-round priority for many and we know the important role a healthy immune system plays in order to be the best and healthiest version of yourself,” said Mishra. “Taking immune support supplements, focusing on a balanced diet and getting enough sleep can make all the difference.”

TOP WELLNESS TRENDS OF THE PAST TWO YEARS

Immune health supplements – 45%

Mindful eating – 43%

Yoga/mindfulness meditation – 40%

Cold water therapy – 33%

TikTok fitness routines – 29%

Nootropics (herbal extracts) – 28%

Infrared saunas – 27%

EXCITING SELF-CARE INNOVATIONS