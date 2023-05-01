How A.I. Could Change The Future Of Work (Video)

By Brad Howard

The recent rapid rise of accessible artificial intelligence tools has the potential to upend dozens of industries. Tools like Chat-GPT and Dall-E 2 by OpenAI can be used to create written content and visual outputs that in previous years required skilled workers who had years of training in art or writing.

“For myself as both an economist and an engineer, I’m absolutely shocked at the rate at which some of these generative content mechanisms are improving,” said J. Scott Marcus, a senior fellow at Bruegel, a Brussels-based think tank. “There’s also been a long-standing debate, what’s the impact likely to be on the workforce?”

A recent report by Goldman Sachs laid out some stark possibilities when it comes to AI and the economy. The report estimates two-thirds of jobs in the U.S. and Europe, and around 300 million positions worldwide could be exposed to automation from new AI advances. The report also notes that one-fourth of all work being done could be replaced by generative AI.

“The interaction between humans and AI will become more and more prevalent as we move forward,” said Georgios Petropoulos, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Initiative on the Digital Economy. “Then we will see that they can be really good because they can increase our productivity or efficiency, we can be much more productive in the tasks we are doing.”

