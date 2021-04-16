Hot Weekend Ahead For Florida

Friday starts with some patchy fog well inland, followed by lots of hot sun and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny with a warm and gusty breeze. Saturday will kick off a hot weekend, with highs in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feel like summer, with plenty of hot sun and a gusty but warm breeze as a front approaches. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Look for gusty winds along with rounds of showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.