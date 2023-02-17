Hot Sun on Friday With Highs in the Mid 80’s

Hot Sun on Friday

Friday features lots of hot sun and a few clouds. A few showers are possible at times in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring more clouds than sun as we feel the effects of a weak front. Look for some showers at times in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, but a few showers will move through the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Presidents Day will be sunny around South Florida. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun once again. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.