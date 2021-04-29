Hot Housing Market Will Cool, Not Crash

Today’s sizzling housing market has generated fears of a housing nose-dive similar to the 2008 crash, as evidenced by a 2,450% spike in the search of “When is the housing market going to crash?” reported by Google. While the 2008 plummet was frightening – with nearly 9.3 million borrowers losing their homes to foreclosure and short sale – today’s market, while certainly hot with homes selling at top prices within days, is void of the factors that led to the 2008 collapse.

Today’s housing market will not dramatically fall as in 2008, but will cool eventually. Here’s why:

Improved mortgage standards. In the time leading up to the 2008 crash, it was difficult to NOT get a mortgage. Subprime borrowers, those with spotty credit and income, still could get a mortgage despite the lack of a solid track record of making payments. Today , as a result of improvements in underwriting, technology, and quality controls, qualifying for a mortgage is tough. Our mortgage system is fundamentally sounder due to lessons learned in 2008.

The lead up to the crisis in 2008 was a result of the factors outlined above, in addition to recklessness on the part of financial institutions and homebuyers trying to get rich quick by flipping houses or simply trying to get into a home that was more than they could afford. In 2020, it seems that level heads are prevailing, and while the market will cool down, it won’t crash.