Holiday Sun And Storms For Florida

Labor Day features lots of sun in the morning, but some showers and store ms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies to start, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be another day with good sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature more of the same — a mostly sunny morning with showers and storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a September mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry remains a powerful major hurricane as it moves through the central Atlantic. At midday on Sunday, Larry was located about 1285 miles southeast of Bermuda. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 125 miles per hour, and Larry was moving northwest at 13 miles per hour. Swells from Larry will continue to affect much of the Atlantic coast this week, and we’ll be watching for possible impacts to Bermuda.

Elsewhere, the disturbance that has brought heavy rain to the Yucatan is emerging into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. While this feature has a low chance of development during the next five days, it could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the northern Gulf coast.