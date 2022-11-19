Holiday Gift Ideas for Space Lovers That Are Out of This World

The holiday season is approaching fast and it is time to start looking for the perfect gift for the space lover in your life. Since the dawn of humanity, we have been intrigued and captivated by the mysteries of space and the stars. Whether they are a scientist, an astronomer, a sci-fi geek, or a stargazer, there are many great gift ideas that will fuel your space enthusiast’s need for wonder and exploration. Here are some of our favorites.

A Telescope

What better way to get close to the stars than by looking through your own telescope? There are many different types and models of telescopes available these days and they are fairly inexpensive to start with. If you have a more expansive budget, you can invest in a large 8-inch reflector telescope that can view distant galaxies in incredible detail. This will allow your stargazer to enjoy the cosmos from the comfort of their front yard.

Space Art

There are many wonderful artists out there whose work is inspired by space exploration and astronomy. The easiest way to bring the beauty of space into your home is by hanging up some gorgeous space prints. Space artwork can be small or large and it can add another dimension to any room in the house. If your space lover ever gets tired of the real world, they can simply gaze at their space print and get lost among the stars for a few moments.

Planetarium Membership

If your loved one is an aspiring astronaut or loves learning about the planets and stars, a planetarium membership might be the perfect present for them. A planetarium membership will not only grant them access to all the exhibits and activities that are open to the public but may also allow them to join exclusive events and behind-the-scenes tours. If you cannot afford an annual membership, a day pass is a great option too.

Planetary Society Membership

The Planetary Society is a non-profit organization founded by the legendary Carl Sagan. It promotes space knowledge and exploration and invests in innovative science and technology. They offer several different types of memberships for those who are truly passionate about planetary science. Planetary Society members get invited to social events and may even have their names sent to space on special missions!

DVD Box Sets

Many different television shows and films are based on the exploits of astronauts and space travelers. TV series such as Stargate SG-1 and Firefly and movies such as Aliens and Guardians of the Galaxy are great examples of excellent space-themed entertainment. There are also documentaries like Cosmos: A Personal Voyage that hold a special place in the hearts of space enthusiasts. A DVD box set of these programs is sure to make them happy.

Astronomy Kits

For young astronomers-in-training, there are a wide variety of science and astronomy kits available online. Some of these kits include telescopes, remote-controlled robots, experiments, and more. These kits are a great way to teach kids about planetary science in a fun and engaging way. Some kits even allow children to use apps with a smart device to discover more about the night sky through augmented reality (AR).

Space Station Tent

Camping in space sounds like a lot of fun, doesn’t it? You can pretend to be in an outpost on another planet by setting up an inflatable space station tent at home. Large space-themed tents can fit several children or one or two adults comfortably and can be a fun way to teleport out of reality for a while. There are several different models available, ranging from lightweight play tents to serious domed camping tents that are built to withstand harsh weather conditions.

Virtual Reality Headset

Space exploration has become a reality average people like us with the emergence of affordable virtual reality headsets. They are a great way to explore the solar system and beyond from the comfort of your living room. With space exploration VR games, your loved one can join the crew on space missions, take a trip into orbit, jump around in microgravity, and even pilot space shuttles. There are also some VR apps that offer immersive tours of famous NASA facilities.

NASA Visit

Visiting a NASA facility in person is the dream of every space lover. There are a variety of facilities you can visit around the United States from the Space Center in Texas to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA facilities are one of the only places where you can get to see real astronauts in training. You may even get a chance to touch real space shuttles and rocks from the moon. Those who cannot make it to a physical facility in the U.S. can make do with a virtual tour instead.

As you can see, there are a lot of awesome things you can buy your loved ones this holiday season when it comes to space-themed gifts. Whether you want to encourage them to spend more time indoors or venture outdoors, there are a variety of options available.