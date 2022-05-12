Higher Levels Of Antioxidants May Reduce Dementia Risk

Written by Eleanor Bird, M.S. — Fact checked by Maria Gifford

With more than 6 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease and numbers on the rise, there is a growing and urgent need for solutions to prevent or delay the condition. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Symptoms of the condition includes difficulty with short-term memory, language, and decision making. Drug trials for Alzheimer’s disease have had low success rates. There is growing interest in finding non-pharmacological means of reducing the risk for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, including lifestyle and dietary changes. There has been particular interest in diets rich in antioxidants, compounds that can prevent or slow the damage to cells caused by oxidative stress. In a new study, researchers at the Laboratory of Epidemiology and Population Sciences at the National Institute on Aging investigated whether antioxidants in blood were associated with the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The findings were published in the journal Neurology.

Mining for nutritional biomarkers The study used a large dataset that included more than 7,000 people in the U.S., ages 45–90 years and followed for an average of 16–17 years. The researchers looked at the levels of several antioxidants in the participants’ blood, including vitamins A, C, and E, and several carotenoids, which are pigments found in plants and converted by the body to vitamin A. They examined relationship between the levels of these antioxidants and rates of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. According to Dr. May Beydoun, lead author of the study, antioxidants might protect the brain from the damage associated with dementia. “Oxidative stress may occur at an abnormally high level in our body, including within our brain. In such circumstances, consuming antioxidants may help protect our cells from damage, including our brain cells,” Dr. Beydoun told Medical News Today.

Carotenoids may protect against dementia The results suggest there may be something to this theory. The researchers found that higher levels of the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which are found together in green leafy vegetables like kale and spinach, were associated with reduced risk of dementia. Higher levels of β-Cryptoxanthin, a carotenoid found in berries, apples, and papaya, were also associated with a reduced risk of dementia from all causes. These encouraging findings match Dr. Beydoun’s initial hypothesis that antioxidants might protect against dementia. “Our observational study suggests that if people consume a diet that is rich in specific carotenoids, as reflected by their blood levels of these nutrients, they may be at lower risk of developing dementia with age,” she explained to MNT. “These findings are consistent with what we’ve seen in similar studies examining specific dietary components and dementia risk,” said Heather Snyder, Ph.D., Vice President of Medical and Scientific Relations at the Alzheimer’s Association.