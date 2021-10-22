High- Vs. Low-Risk Halloween Ideas (Video)

It can be a balancing act trying to figure out what’s safe for your children, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and keeping them happy.

Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, and they usually are the ones most eager to experience Halloween traditions like trick-or-treating.

Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center says you can keep your children safe and happy. To do so, you need to understand the risks.

Halloween might be one day, but autumn is a month of fun. Dr. Rajapakse says, with precautions, families can find ways to enjoy both safely.

“One of the big things that we’ve learned about how the virus is spread is that it really doesn’t spread well outdoors,” Dr. Rajapakse says.

Apple orchards are a low-risk option. Pumpkin patch visits are, too. Bring a pumpkin home and carve it with the kids.

“High-risk activities to avoid would be any indoor, crowded setting, for example, like an indoor Halloween party, especially where you have lots of young kids who are likely unvaccinated,” Dr. Rajapakse says.

Masks are a big part of Halloween, so make them fun. Keep your trick-or-treating group small and avoid indoor gatherings. Dr. Rajapakse says keeping kids safe is the priority.

“When it comes to COVID-19 prevention strategies, using a layered approach is what is most effective.”

For instance, get vaccinated if eligible, wear a mask in public, avoid crowded indoor spaces and practice good hand hygiene.

