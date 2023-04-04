Health and Wellness Marketing Trends To Look Out For

Running a business in the health and wellness space can be challenging. Operating at a sustainable level requires an appropriate patient load which, in turn, means an investment in lead generation and marketing. However, marketing a health or wellness business is a unique challenge that requires an in-depth understanding of the current trends that dictate the industry’s direction.

Embracing new methods of marketing

Historically, businesses in the health and wellness space marketed themselves using one of two methods: direct mail advertising via snail mail, or community outreach events that provide a “sample” of the practice’s services.

While these may have been effective at one point, with the advent of modern marketing methods, these costly and time-consuming approaches have quickly become outdated, often distracting the practitioner from what matters most: providing excellent care to patients.

Instead, the most powerful method of marketing for businesses in health and wellness these days is digital marketing. Gill Valerio, the founder of Elevate Marketing — a marketing firm that specializes in marketing for chiropractors and other practitioners in health and wellness — says adopting a digital marketing strategy is important now to keep businesses relevant in an ever-changing industry.

Understanding the changing landscape of health and wellness

One of the reasons that digital marketing has become such an important factor in the success of a business in the health and wellness industry is that care is becoming more virtual. As such, marketing must become more virtual so that businesses can keep pace.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revolutionized how people take care of their health and wellness by providing a convenient and efficient way for patients to receive care without leaving their homes,” says Valerio. “Providers in the healthcare and chiropractic fields that can adapt and take advantage of these methods will be best positioned for success.”

Valerio has also noticed that many patients now focus more on holistic and alternative treatments, which is driving a substantial change in the health and wellness industry. “Patients today are more informed about their health and are looking for non-invasive drug-free solutions to address the root cause of their issues,” he asserts.

“Chiropractors and other healthcare providers have the opportunity to provide a range of holistic and alternative treatments that not only improve the patient experience but also drive additional revenue for the office.”

Emphasizing the patient experience

The patient experience has also become an important factor in the success of a business in the health and wellness space. “Patients today expect more from their healthcare providers than just a medical diagnosis — they want a seamless and personalized experience,” says Valerio.

“Providers that can offer this kind of experience are more likely to build lasting relationships with patients and generate more business.”

Part of why the patient experience is so important for a health and wellness practice is that word-of-mouth can be a powerful marketing tool in and of itself. Although the business growth spurred by word-of-mouth tends to be too limited in scope and slow to serve as a business’s primary means of marketing, it is important not to eschew it entirely.

Furthermore, while positive word of mouth is slow but steady, negative word of mouth spreads like wildfire and is almost impossible to stop. As such, it is essential to prioritize the patient experience so that negative word of mouth never gets a chance to form.

Valerio suggests that business owners in these spaces use any of the tools available in their arsenal — such as scheduling software, telemedicine tools, patient portals, appointment scheduling apps, or others — to improve their focus on patient care. “Prioritize the patient experience,” Valerio asserts. “While virtual tools may require an upfront investment and adjustment period, they can make care more accessible to patients in remote locations, improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and increase revenue.”

More specific, personalized marketing

Many businesses in health and wellness have also seen great success in personalizing their marketing strategy to fit the unique needs of their patients. Although this requires a more in-depth understanding of a business’s target audience, as well as what platforms they are most active and engaged on, it will allow businesses to most effectively target leads with the best potential to convert into new patients.

Targeted marketing is all about engaging with certain demographics within a target audience, and digital marketing offers virtually unparalleled flexibility in this regard.

“Marketing for a health or wellness practice is all about standing out in a crowded and competitive marketplace,” says Valerio. “Patients have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to practitioners, but building your brand in a way that meets their unique needs will set you apart from your competitors.”

Businesses must also ensure that their marketing methods are appropriate for their geographic location. “Practices in big cities will market differently from those in suburban or rural markets,” Valerio explains. “While a practice in a city may only have a two- to three-mile radius from which they can realistically source new leads, a practice in a less densely populated area may be able to expand that radius to fifteen to twenty miles.”

By taking advantage of these pivotal trends and strategies, leaders of healthcare and wellness practices can more effectively grow their businesses. “Businesses in health and wellness need to invest in digital marketing,” Valerio concludes. “If they don’t, their competitors will, and patients will be walking through their doors instead of yours.”