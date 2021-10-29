By Lana Braslavskaia, Editor and Contributor at AskGrowers

The stigma attached to smoking has made us skeptical about the benefits of herbs and cannabis for human health. Most of us are afraid of using cannabis just because we are afraid of the side effects. Medical science and researchers have already approved the health benefits of cannabis for the human mind and body. There are several medical conditions like treating certain kinds of chronic pain where nothing else seems to be working except cannabis.

If you are looking for healing herbs you can smoke apart from cannabis, you have different choices. These have different medical benefits without leaving any negative effects on your mind or body.

What are Herbal Smoking Blends?

Herbal smoking blends are nothing but herbs that contain different species of plants known as medicinal plants. These herbal smoking blends are usually made up of flowers, seeds, and leaves and are mostly used to prepare health and wellness products like essential oils (EO), vape juices, and cannabis extracts.

Herbs like lavender essential oil (EO) can offer numerous benefits to smokers if they use them in moderation. These EOs can offer great relaxation to the person who is using them according to instructions. You can also use lavender seeds (flower) or flowers for inhaling purposes if you live in an area where it is legal to grow this plant. Here are few major examples of ingredients in herbal smoking blends:

Spearmint leaf

Mullein leaf

Red raspberry leaf

Blue skullcap

Lobelia

Passion flower

Now, we are going to discuss herbs that you can inhale, and these are not cannabis. Feel free to enjoy the health benefits of these ingredients without getting high.

Healing Herbs for Your Smoking Blend

Lavender

Can you smoke lavender, and what are the best herbal ingredients for cigarette lovers? Lavender is among the most popular herbs used in smoking blends. This herb contains linalool and is mainly found in France, England, India, and Spain. The reason behind its popularity for smoking purposes is its calming effects on the body. Research has proved that this herbal plant helps in reducing anxiety and stress.

You can also use lavender essential oil (EO) for treating several medical conditions like insomnia, depression, menstrual cramps, headache, migraines; minor burns, cuts; insect bites; acne; PMS; earache pain, etc. Consuming lavender can offer you numerous health benefits like improving your mood, making you relaxed and peaceful to live a healthy lifestyle reducing anxiety and stress.

Chamomile

Chamomile is a flowering herb that has been used for medicinal purposes for ages. It is one of the most versatile herbs that you can use to prepare a smoking blend or herbal tea. There are several species of this plant available in many countries like Russia, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, England, etc.

There are various medical benefits that come with the use of chamomiles, like their ability to treat anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The benefits of smoking with chamomile include reducing stress, promoting relaxation, and improving sleep patterns.

Mint

Mint is a flowering herb that is used for medicinal purposes in many countries. When mixed in cannabis-rich oils, it offers several medicinal benefits, such as improving digestion and alleviating nausea and vomiting in smokers who are suffering from such medical conditions. Many smokers add mint essential oil (EO) to their smoking blends or herbal tea to enhance these properties in their bodies.

Skullcap

Skullcap is a flowering herb that is used for medicinal purposes in many countries. It helps in reducing stress and anxiety, promoting relaxation, and improving sleep patterns. Recent research suggests that the smoking of skullcap helps in improving memory and clearness of thought.

Wintergreen

Wintergreen herb has been used for medicinal purposes for centuries. This herb contains essential oil and is used to prepare smoking blends or herbal teas for addicts who are suffering from insomnia or depression. It also helps to promote healing and improve the overall condition of the person suffering from chronic pain, which cannot be treated with other medicines: hypotension, fatigue, cancer, gastrointestinal illnesses etc.

Now, let’s have a brief overview of different healing herbs that you can smoke for different purposes:

Herbs for lungs

Mullein

White Horehound

Hyssop

Korean Ginseng

Herbs to stop cigarette addiction

Red Raspberry Leaf

Bergamot

Herbs for the calming effect

Mugwort

St John’s Wort

Skullcap

Wormwood

Herbal Smoking Blends Help You to Quit Smoking

Herbal smoking blends are an excellent way to quit smoking because they work on various levels, including reducing your urge to consume through relaxation and stress alleviation changes in the body, like calming down the digestive system. There are certain herbs for smokers that can be used to quit cigarettes. You can try the herbs after your own research of recommendations from your personal medical specialist.

Conclusion

Herbal smoking blends offer a variety of benefits related to relaxation and stress management. Smokers can easily wean off tobacco by adding various medicinal ingredients like chamomile, lavender, and mint to their smoking blends or essential oil. These will not only help you to reduce the side effects of nicotine withdrawal but also leave you with a pleasant smell.

The smell of these herbs will remind you that the smell from tobacco is unhealthy for your body and those around you. Use these natural products as a replacement for tobacco in your smoking blends or essential oils for a better alternative.