Hazy Sun And Showers Around Florida As We Watch 3 Waves In The Tropics

Wednesday features hazy sun and periods of widespread showers and a few storms. Look for a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring sun alternating with showers and storms — starting in the morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid-afternoon along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature good sun in the morning and some showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will be another day of early sun and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on three waves, all with a medium chance of developing into our next depression during the next several days. The first is in the central Atlantic, and the second is in the eastern Atlantic. The third is in the eastern Caribbean and could pose a threat to portions of the Central American coast.