Hate Wearing A Mask? (Video)

For months, the community has been asked or required to wear a face mask in public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. For those who don’t like to wear a mask, Dr. John O’Horo, an infectious diseases physician at Mayo Clinic, offers some thoughts.

If you hate wearing a face mask, Dr. John O’Horo says you are not alone.

“I don’t think anybody likes to wear a mask. That is absolutely true. It’s uncomfortable, and it is the new normal.”

Masks are the new normal for grocery shopping, for entering buildings and being around others.

“It’s difficult to be reminded of this every minute of every day when you’re out in public,” says Dr. O’Horo.

But wearing a mask is an important step in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“The reason we need to do this is because the risk of transmission is very real,” says Dr. O’Horo. “And people may be transmitting without knowing that they’re infected.”

Dr. O’Horo says its important for everyone to take safety measures seriously and he offers five actions.

“The five things that you always have to do are: Wear a mask, maintain your social distancing of 6 feet wherever you can, clean high-touch surfaces, wash your hands, and avoid crowds.”

And make sure you get a flu shot. It won’t prevent COVID-19, but it will reduce your risk of getting the flu.