Gusty Ocean Breezes Friday For Florida Tracking 2 Developments

Friday features a strong and gusty ocean breeze, plenty of sun, a few clouds, and a stray shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Saturday evening. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring good sun and some clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny with a gentle breeze in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on a low that’s approaching Bermuda. This feature has a high chance of becoming a subtropical depression, but it will encounter hostile conditions by late in the weekend. It is not a threat to South Florida.