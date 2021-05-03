Gusty Breeze Along Florida’s Gulf Coast With Showers On The East Coast Monday

Monday features good sun and a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers on the gusty and warm breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

It sure feels toasty out, but did you know the air temperature can feel hotter than what the thermometer reads? The Heat Index tells you how hot it feels with humidity factored in. Calculate what it feels like using this chart.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun and a gusty breeze. Look for mid to late afternoon showers and storms in portions of the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will see plenty of sun and a gusty breeze. The east coast metro area will also see a few showers and maybe a storm. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers and storms in spots. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations reaching the 90-degree mark.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, passing showers, and maybe a storm. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.