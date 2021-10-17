Grouper Fishing in Florida: The Ultimate Guide

Groupers are some of the most sought-after species not only along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico but all over the US and even Europe. You can find them in Pacific and Atlantic waters, and as far as the Mediterranean Sea. However, Grouper fishing in Florida is a truly unique experience. Why?

Well, Groupers are so popular in Florida for many reasons. First of all, they’re really tasty! If you’ve ever been to the Sunshine State, chances are you’ve tried one of those Grouper sandwiches at a coastal restaurant. Secondly, Grouper are incredible fighters and will tire out even the most experienced angler.

Types of Grouper in Florida

As we mentioned above, you’ll find various species of Grouper along all of Florida’s coasts. You can get your hands on anything from huge Goliaths and Blacks to rare Snowies and Yellowedge varieties. Below, we list a few of the most interesting Groupers, what sets them apart, and where you can find them, among more. But if you’re curious to learn more about the Florida Grouper types, take a look at this article.

Black Grouper

Have you ever heard of anyone who doesn’t like Black Grouper? These powerful fish are huge stars in Florida. It takes a lot of effort to land one, and they’re absolutely delicious to boost. These monster fighters prefer to live around the edges of reefs and rocky bottoms up to the deepest drop-offs.

Gag Grouper

Gag Grouper are great fighters, no matter the depth. Even though they’re not as big as Black Grouper, they can easily tire you out. Gags – or “Grey Grouper,” “Gagger,” and “Charcoal Belly” – are usually found near rocks, wrecks, and drop-offs in 60+ feet of water. Meanwhile, you can find adult Gags in the shallows.

Goliath Grouper

Goliath Grouper are gentle creatures that are so big, it’s almost unbelievable. Adults can reach up to 800 pounds! They can be found in waters up to 160 feet deep, which isn’t as deep as you’d expect. Fishing for Goliath has been restricted for decades, so you can only enjoy these massive monsters if you let them swim away unharmed.