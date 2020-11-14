Grocery Shopping: The Most Popular Stores in Florida

If you live in Florida, you probably know what grocery stores are located here and what prices they offer. However, tourists from all over the world come here to relax on the sunny beaches and thousands of people visit this state for business. If you are a student or an immigrant from Latin America, there are many opportunities to buy groceries like at home.

ALDI

Aldi is a German grocery supermarket chain known for its low prices. The chain has recently entered the US market, becoming one of the cheapest grocery stores in the country. The retailer claims that by shopping there, you can save up to 50% compared to other American supermarkets, although experts say that the price difference is 5-15% depending on the product. So, if you come from Europe, ALDI — is a good option to feel at home.

Fry’s

This American store takes care of your convenience by offering free pickup service and its own delivery. Here you can take advantage of coupons and beneficial promotions just by visiting the official website or making Fry’s weekly ad preview by following the link. This store provides a diversity of food, pharmacy, personal care, and household appliance brands. So, everyone is welcome here.

Costco

Costco is a famous chain of stores, where you can often buy various products, clothing, and other goods much cheaper than in regular retail stores. People love Costco for its low prices, bulk packaging, and of course, the ability to try some products for free. Membership in this warehouse store will cost between $60 and $120 per year. It includes many discounts, including cheap gasoline, discounts on vacations, and medicines. The store also offers many saving opportunities except its already low prices.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is a grocery network with quite favorable prices, which is loved by thousands of buyers. Shopping in these stores can be even more profitable if you know some of the retailer’s secrets: the store accepts coupons from product manufacturers. In some Trader Joe’s stores, customers who bring their packages are taking part in the lottery and can win a $25 gift card.

Walmart

Walmart is one of the largest supply chains in the world. It is also a lifesaver for all US travelers, students, and immigrants. The company has nearly 12 thousand stores in 28 countries, but in the US, it has a supermarket in almost every city around Florida.

Here, products, clothing, and equipment are at the cheapest price, which is almost impossible to compete with. It also has thousands of pleasant offers on Black Friday 2020, so don’t hesitate to check them in advance.

Target

Target.com is another “truly American” budget hypermarket. The Target chain has been around for over 100 years and is one of the largest in the United States. Its motto remains the same: “Expect more, pay less.” The lines of goods of famous brands are widely known, produced especially for this trade network. Buyers are offered underwear, clothing and footwear, numerous accessories, medical and decorative cosmetics, perfumes, hygiene products, furniture, household appliances and electronics, various toys, and educational games.

Bravo

This retailer is one of the smallest on this list but very popular in Florida. Here you will find everything required for your weekly menu, including fresh meat, fish, vegetables, and fruits. People from Mexico or Cuba are aware of this brand and will be especially happy to buy ordinary goods here. As in all the alternative stores, Bravo allows customers to save on their shopping, as it offers regular promos and special deals.