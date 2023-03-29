Good Sun With Maybe A Shower Or Storm

Wednesday starts with patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features lots of sun, a few clouds, and the chance of an afternoon storm in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be cloudy to start, but look for good sun with a few clouds and showers in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few inland locations topping out in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring sunny skies to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers on a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast and the mid-80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Friday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with an ocean breeze that will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds. The east coast metro area will also see a few showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.