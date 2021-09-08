Good Sun Will Give Way To Storms Across Florida; Eyeing The Gulf

Wednesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning. Then look for some showers and storms to move in on the sea breeze along both coasts during the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some showers and storms will move in along the sea breezes, starting in the mid-afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature more of the same — plenty of sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Larry remains a large and powerful hurricane as it moves northwestward in the central Atlantic. On Tuesday morning, Hurricane Larry’s maximum sustained winds were 120 miles per hour. Larry is expected to pass near Bermuda on Thursday and bring rough surf and dangerous rip currents to much of the U.S. Atlantic coast.

Elsewhere, the area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of developing into a depression but will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to northern and central Florida in a couple of days.