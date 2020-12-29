Home Weather Good Sun Tuesday With A Building Breeze

Good Sun Tuesday With A Building Breeze

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features good sun and a few clouds on a building ocean breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-70s, with a few locations reaching the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very breezy, especially along the Atlantic coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and windy conditions.  New Year’s Eve will be cloudy and very breezy.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

New Year’s Day will be windy, with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast includes a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

