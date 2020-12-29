Good Sun Tuesday With A Building Breeze

Tuesday features good sun and a few clouds on a building ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-70s, with a few locations reaching the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very breezy, especially along the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and windy conditions. New Year’s Eve will be cloudy and very breezy. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

New Year’s Day will be windy, with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast includes a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.