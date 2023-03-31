Home Weather Good Sun And A Brisk Breeze

Good Sun And A Brisk Breeze

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Friday features good sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze.  A stray east coast shower is possible.  A high risk of rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.
Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and the chance of an afternoon shower or storm in the east coast metro area.  Saturday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and an afternoon storm or two in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies.  Sunday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Monday will see more of the same:  lots of sun along the Gulf coast and mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon storms in the east coast metro area.  Monday‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.
Tuesday‘s forecast calls for plenty of sun with just a few clouds around.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

