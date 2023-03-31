Good Sun And A Brisk Breeze

Friday features good sun and a few clouds on a brisk and gusty breeze. A stray east coast shower is possible. A high risk of rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and the chance of an afternoon shower or storm in the east coast metro area. Saturday ‘s highs will be in the mid-80s.