Not bad for a 27-year-old kid who hasn’t won a major golf tournament in 17 months!

Rickie Fowler, who was named to the U.S. team in the upcoming Ryder Cup, is about to sign a check for $14 million for a fancy Jupiter home, Gossip Extra has learned exclusively.

As of today, we’re told Fowler has a contract to buy 5215 Pennock Point Road on Jupiter’s east side.

But the deal should be finalized before the end of the month, several sources are telling us.

While current owner and realtor Christian Demers wouldn’t confirm anything — “when you pull records, it says I’m the owner,” he said — the pending purchase has been the talk of the real estate world for days.

The property hasn’t been listed in a while, but Demers has been marketing it privately to the really rich for several months.

And it so happens Fowler came into some serious cash last year. Financially, he had his best year on the PGA Tour with a total of $5.8 million after winning The Players Championship and Deutsche Bank Championship.

So you knew it’d be a matter of time until Fowler and his mustache upgrade from the $1.6 million-“hovel” he had owned in the nearby Carmel Landing since 2010!

Records show Demers bought at Pennock Point in December 2012 for $2.5 million. He leveled the existing, aging house and made it into a grandiose 11,000-square-foot palace with a dock and easy access to the ocean.

There’s even a full-fledged golf green on the 2.7 waterfront acres.

Fowler, who played his first PGA tournaments in 2008, has made more than $23 million in earnings so far. He is one of a dozen big deal golfers living in the area of north Palm Beach County, including Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy and others.