For centuries, geographical maps have been the most important tool for people to define unfamiliar territories, navigate the way throughout the world, explain and settle territories and plan their development.

Considering rapid evolution and ever-changing trends, e-maps gradually superseded conventional paper maps. The advancing of the information industries has led to the creation of integrated geographic information and analytic applications in which spatial information is compiled using remote sensing and automatically sent to a centralized repository. It is then promptly analyzed and visualized in the form of analytical reports and maps in a browser, desktop or mobile application.

The constant reduction of storage expenses, processing, and sharing of information has fuelled the creation of maps with an almost unlimited data set and analytical capabilities.

The employment of trustworthy, relevant and timely information such as GIS encourages to take competent administrative and business management decisions from top to bottom – embracing federal, regional and municipal levels.

Efficient government control requires the availability of relevant integrated cross-sectoral information on the infrastructure of the city. Most of this data is spatially referenced. In this regard, GIS for the government efficiently settles issues associated with the analysis of corresponding data.

Paper yellows with time and technologies continue taking on multifarious forms so that geospatial intelligence potential is rapidly improving.

As of today, the government can safely use GIS for solving the following items:

Ceaseless information sharing.

To analyze the match of the population need for the services, increasing the efficiency of interaction and information sharing with the public and improving the data management system. State agencies experience dissimilarities in workflow and data structuring. A stumbling block is still the formation of prevailing ways in implementing the experience of sharing spatial data.

Public health and safety awareness.

GIS is extremely indispensable when it is referred to guaranteeing awareness of issues that are more challenging to understand without visualization of potential implications.

Air quality and disaster preconception

The heads of government agencies, who are responsible for decision-making, need reliable and accurate tools to ensure high-quality results in planning and providing services to the public, as well as for accessing risks, generating strategies and management of emergencies to smooth the possible damage.

When your task is to make the life of the population safer, when it comes to mapping the problems of nationwide scope and their efficient and timely management, GIS from Aspectum is a keynote decision.

Property Assets Management.

Maintenance of the infrastructure facilities in working order is a fundamental task of government agencies. Local authorities should be empowered with the ability to manage huge amounts of data relating to property assets, including roads, bridges, buildings, parks and outdoor areas, street lighting and road signs, trees, utility system.

For effective management of property assets in accordance with the plans for the development of territories and other regulatory documents, government agencies should hold information about the location of property objects, their condition, about organizations responsible for repair operations, and also ensure the appropriate operation mode and maintenance facilities.

Future Outlook for the government if using GIS

Aspectum’s task with GIS is the creation and improvement of digital cartographic material, its linking to databases, as well as smart data exchange with other systems.

Implementing data exchange can be done using geotagged mobile data – this will allow government agencies to send alert notifications directly to the users considering their current location.

The advancement of remote sensing will boost infrastructure management. When processing an avalanche of such data, government agencies will hassle-freely determine infrastructure items, which require attention.

After a while, the number of utilities with an internet connection will significantly soar. Government agencies and disaster response teams will be assured with a precise and real-time set of data so they can rapidly respond to urgent situations.

Aspectum’s GIS technology is able to bring more benefits due to its functional enabling it to solve a wide range of tasks. Government agencies are empowered to reduce costs and increase efficiency by integrating geospatial information into key business processes.