Girl Scouts Of Tropical Florida Seek Your Help To Celebrate Centennial Anniversary

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida (GSTF) is counting down to the 100th anniversary of the organization with an open invitation to the community. One of the oldest nonprofits in the region, the first Girl Scout troop in Miami was formed in 1923 — Alligator Troop 1 in Coconut Grove. GSTF will mark its centennial with a series of celebrations this fall.

To mark this milestone, GSTF is reaching out across all of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys, seeking to reconnect with alumni and supporters, record personal stories and gather artifacts for an exhibit.

“We have big plans in the works to paint the town Girl Scout green as we celebrate 100 years of championing girl leadership. Girl Scouts have impacted this community for nearly a century, and we want to showcase all our amazing Girl Scouts and alumni as part of our celebrations and storytelling,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida.

If you were in Girl Scouts, were a Girl Scout mom or served as a troop leader, the organization wants to hear from you. Share your connection at: www.girlscoutsfl.org/share.

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida’s 100th birthday plans also include:

A historical exhibit of Girl Scout artifacts

Community activations to Paint the Town Girl Scout Green

Commemorative patches community members can earn

Special events and celebrations

If you have artifacts to share, would like to participate or learn more about these upcoming events and ways to connect please contact: communications@girlscoutsfl.org.

About Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. We believe in the power of every girl to change the world, and our programs offer each one a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida was founded in 1923 and currently serves nearly 3,000 girls in grades K-12 from every zip code across Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscoutsfl.org