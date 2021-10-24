Girl Scouts Of Tropical Florida Host Campfires To Cocktails Fund Raiser

Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is excited to announce Campfires to Cocktails, an in-person fundraising event presented by The Cruz Building at Camp Mahachee on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

This evening promises to be a philanthropic gathering like no other where attendees can immerse themselves in the storied history, community and fun of Girl Scouting, held at Camp Mahachee, the iconic site of the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida on Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables. All proceeds will support Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida and the nearly 3,000 K-12 girls the organization serves across every zip code in Miami-Dade and the Keys.

“After a year and a half of virtual events, we are officially back in person and seeing the power of Girl Scouts in action,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF. “During the pandemic, Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida has continued to provide support and leadership experiences for the nearly 3,000 K-12 girls we serve thanks to committed volunteers, donors and community partners who believe in championing girl ambition.”

The evening will include delicious food and drink, Girl Scout camp-themed games, inspirational speakers, a silent auction and more all in the beautiful outdoor setting of Camp Mahachee.

“While I wasn’t a Girl Scout growing up, I was drawn to Girl Scouts as an organization that provides not only an incredible leadership experience for girls but also one that allows girls to improve their communities and the lives of others around them,” said Patricia Cruz, event host committee chair. “I am thrilled to chair the 2021 Campfires to Cocktails event and welcome guests to experience Girls Scouts and Camp Mahachee.”

Campfires to Cocktails is presented by The Cruz Building and sponsored by Ralph Cruz and Family, Ryder, Andi Phillips Communications, Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Jose Milton Foundation and Spirit. The Host Committee is chaired by Patricia Cruz.

About Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida

Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. We believe in the power of every girl to change the world, and our programs offer each one a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida was founded in 1923 and currently serves nearly 3,000 girls in grades K-12 from every zip code across Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscoutsfl.org.