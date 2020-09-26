Getting to Know the Benefits of CBD Oil

Erin Stone from Erin Stone from Pixabay /cbd-oil-5358409_1280"/>

For several years now, the benefits offered by cannabis have been making headlines across the country. In the realm of wellness and medicine, cannabis, CBD, THC, and all the related news are hot topics. While this is true, there are still some people who are unsure exactly what CBD is and what it has to offer.

For those who are ready to learn more about CBD oil benefits, here is an overview.

CBD Explained

CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that is derived from the cannabis plant. It is considered just one of more than one hundred cannabinoids that have been identified in the hemp plant. However, it differs from the traditional cannabis plant. The main difference is that CBD contains no THC. THC is what creates the “high” sensation that marijuana is known for.

CBD is extracted from the buds and flowers of the hemp plant, which are pressed to produce oil. This substance is now being used to treat and even prevent an array of health issues. It has also been proven that CBD oil is stronger and that it is a more natural option than non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Pain Relief

CBD is touted as being an effective method for treating and managing pain. The body has an endocannabinoid system that helps with things like pain response, the immune system, appetite, and sleep. The naturally produced endocannabinoids are a type of neurotransmitter that will bind to the cannabinoid receptor within the nervous system.

When CBD is used, it will help to reduce cases of chronic pain by impacting the receptor activity, which will reduce inflammation by interacting with the neurotransmitters. Right now, there is some research underway to figure out how CBD will help with conditions like multiple sclerosis and arthritis.

Brain Health

According to information provided by the Alzheimer’s Association, by the year 2050, approximately 14 million Americans will have been diagnosed with this condition. At this time, it will cost the country over $1.1 trillion. MBG Health published an article that highlighted some of the research being done on CBD oil and the benefits it may have for brain health. Specifically, the article highlights how CBD may be effective at protecting a person’s brain from degenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The reason it is believed to be effective is that it can help prevent free radical damage, reduce cases of inflammation, and protect the brain cells while generating new ones. This is also part of the reason that CBD is growing in popularity for individuals who suffer from seizures.

Currently, studies are being conducted across the country and the globe to determine if CBD will benefit individuals dealing with multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. Since CBD offers strong antioxidant benefits (much stronger than the vitamins E and C), along with neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties, it is now widely recognized as being a natural way to help promote a person’s brain health and an overall sense of wellness.

Because of how effective CBD can be, the FDA has approved a CBD-based medication. This medication is used for treating two forms of epilepsy in children.

Blood Pressure and Heart Health

According to information and research by the American Society for Clinical Investigation, CBD may be a natural and effective treatment for reducing cases of high blood pressure. According to one study, using CBD oil helps reduce stroke risks and lower systolic blood pressure in individuals facing stressful situations.

Researchers conducting these studies also concluded that the anxiety-regulating properties of CBD were responsible for a reduction in blood pressure, which would be beneficial for heart health. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties offered by CBD oil will also help in preventing an array of heart-related illnesses.

Relief and Support for Those Battling Cancer

More research is emerging that supports CBD oil’s ability to treat an array of symptoms related to cancer treatment, like pain and nausea. According to a recent study, individuals undergoing chemotherapy and using CBD oil discovered that the oil was effective at reducing the side effects of chemotherapy, especially the sensations of nausea. Most of these patients have also reported that CBD was beneficial in reducing pain and discomfort.

Anxiety and Sleeplessness

CBD oil can be used for treating anxiety, including PTSD and sleeplessness. It can act on the receptors in the brain to produce serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter that helps in regulating social behavior and mood. CBD is similar to common anti-depressants that are used today, but it is a more natural solution. It is essential to use caution when using CBD and only use the oil for treating anxiety-related conditions. That is because if there are traces of THC present, the substance can actually increase anxiety and have the reverse effect that is desired.

Additional Benefits

According to current research, CBD oil may be an effective acne treatment. This is because of how it can help alleviate inflammation and reduce sebum production while preventing the activation of smaller secreted proteins that are called cytokines.

Today, CBD-based products are showing up in a wide array of sexual health products as well as skincare products. That is because the products are considered a more natural option for keeping or restoring younger-looking, healthier skin. More research is being done on the effect of CBD on arthritis, respiratory illnesses, cancer prevention, and allergies, among other issues.

When it comes to CBD, finding the right product matters. Take some time to learn about the benefits of CBD and why it has become so popular.