Getting Teeth and Costs Straight: How Much Are Braces For Adults Living In Florida

More and more adults are seeking out the aid of orthodontists to perform work on their teeth. This has led to an increase in the utilization of adult braces.

In 2020, The American Association of Orthodontists announced that adults seeking dental assistance from orthodontists were at an ‘all-time high.’ The report goes on to say, “Orthodontic treatment is just as effective for adults as children. Healthy teeth can be moved at any age because it’s the same physiological process.” This is one of many reasons why adults are now actively seeking to align their teeth using braces and clear aligners.

The prices of braces are dependent on which state the treatment plan takes place within. Florida is just one state with its own set of prices that are dependent on a number of factors.

The Average Cost for Adult Braces in Florida

Many Florida-based consumers might be wondering, “how much should I pay for braces in Florida?” SmilePrep has a detailed report on how much consumers can expect to pay for adult braces in Florida, as well as what affects prices in each area.

It is interesting to contrast the average national costs for adult braces, with the average costs per state. For Florida, there is a cost range, as Florida is so diverse and spread out. For urban areas, the national average cost is $5,000, whereas Florida’s cost range is between $4,500 and $6,500. Urban areas can be more expensive than rural areas, as the average cost for adult braces at a national level is $4,000. Florida’s rural price range is between $4,000 to $7,000. Conversely, suburban prices can be even more expensive than urban prices. The national suburban average cost is $5,500, whereas Florida’s suburban range is $5,000 to $7,000.

What Affects the Cost of Adult Braces?

The Condition of the Patient’s Teeth

The condition of any patient’s teeth is the most important factor when assessing the price of adult braces and the treatment plan. More minor treatments will ultimately be less costly than more invasive and major treatments. This also affects the number of aligners necessary, as well as the number of orthodontic visits required. Fewer aligners and orthodontic visits mean less costs in the long run. The severity and condition of patient teeth will always be assessed within an initial consultation. Here, orthodontists will suggest a specific treatment plan and outline the severity of the case.

The Experience of the Orthodontist

As with any other industry or market, the more experienced the provider, the more likely the service is to be costly. Some consumers might be willing to pay more for an experienced orthodontist, whilst others will need to assess whether they are willing to use a less experienced, and less expensive, orthodontist.

The Type of Braces Used

Similar to other industries, the material, time, and method of a service or product are vital parts of assessing the cost. Braces have evolved over the years and have adapted to technological advances. Consumers now have a choice between materials, whether metal or ceramic and can even choose how and where the braces are fitted. These choices are often made in an effort to increase comfort and aesthetic appeal, but each alteration or option comes with its own price tag.

Orthodontic Density

Competition is ingrained into any market, and dentistry and orthodontics are no different. In areas where there are multiple practices and there is vast competition, prices may vary significantly. This can actually work in the consumer’s favor, as competition may lead to lower prices, sales and promotions.

In areas where there are few practices, or even only a singular practice, prices can be more expensive as there is a monopoly. In areas where there are multiple practices, consumers are encouraged to evaluate and compare local prices to find the best fit and cost.