Getting Ready to Have a Fence Installed at Your Home

Fences provide security, mark boundaries, keep kids and pets in the yard, and keep nosey neighbors from seeing what’s happening in the yard. Homeowners should follow the steps below to get ready to have a fence installed and care for the fence after the installation, so they can continue to have a fence that works for them for many years.

Deciding on the Purpose of the Fence

The purpose of the fence makes a big difference, so it’s a good idea to think about the primary purpose before calling an Illinois Fence company for an estimate. The purpose may be to keep the yard closed from prying eyes, to add security to the home, to keep kids and pets contained, to mark off the boundaries of the yard, or to keep larger pests from getting in the yard.

Choosing the Material

A number of materials are available for fences today, from natural wood to metal or PVC. Homeowners interested in a more classic look or who want to spend less on the installation may opt for a wood fence. From there, it’s a good idea to choose the type of wood that’s used. If budget is a concern, pine or oak may be the best options. If price isn’t as much of a concern, there are many other types of wood that are great for outdoor use and that can be used for a fence.

Picking Out the Right Design

Wood fences can have spacing between the slats or be spaced so it’s far more difficult to see into the yard. The top can be flat or curved, the height can vary, and the boards can be placed horizontally or vertically. The fence doesn’t need to look like the classic options if the homeowner would prefer something different.

Homeowners should take a look at the various options, including the add-ons like post caps, that can make a difference in how the fence looks. This will help ensure they get the right look for a detail that’s going to add to the curb appeal of the home.

Deciding on Colors or Other Options

A wood fence can be stained or painted, and the choice of which to use is up to the homeowner. For basic woods like pine or oak, either option is fine and many homeowners will choose to paint the fence so it complements the house. For more exotic woods like Ipe or teak, it’s often recommended to forgo stain or paint and simply add a clear finish to help protect the wood from the elements.

Having the Fence Installed

The professional chosen will handle the complete installation and make sure it is done to the homeowner’s specifications. The amount of time needed for the installation depends on the materials chosen, the complexity of the design, where the fence is installed, and the size of the fence. Homeowners should receive an estimation for how long the installation will take before work begins, but it is important to remember that the weather and other factors can make this process take a little bit longer.

Care for the Fence After Installation

Once the fence is installed, it’s important to care for it properly. Homeowners will want to make sure it’s cleaned as needed. For wooden fences, it’s a good idea to refinish the wood regularly to make sure the wood is protected from the elements. Always check for any signs of damage and have it repaired quickly when found, as this can help prolong the life of the fence further.

A new fence provides plenty of opportunity for a home and can be a beautiful addition to any property, but the decisions made beforehand can have a huge impact on the final result. If you’re interested in having a wooden fence installed around your property, follow the steps here to make sure you choose a design that works best for you. Then, you’ll be able to call the professionals, get an estimate for the cost, and schedule the installation of your new fence.