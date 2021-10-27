Fun Things to Do in Florida This Fall

When people think of the state of Florida, fall weather is normally the last thing that comes to mind. This is because the Sunshine State, as it is aptly named, boasts sunny and hot days all the way through from January to December.

Although the year’s temperatures don’t quite allow people to don flannel shirts, knee-high boots, there are a variety of opportunities to celebrate the autumn season with fun. Here are five things that Floridians and tourists can do this fall to really get the most out of the special season.

Check Out Halloween Horror Night at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is one of the nation’s most prized theme parks, with millions of visitors flocking to the well-known U.S.-based attraction each year. During the spooky season, the park gets especially festive with something called ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ that turn the venue into a three-dimensional world of thrilling rides, haunted houses, and scary live entertainment. Tickets are on sale now with the events running all the way up until October 31st. Enter if you dare!

Watch a Bucs Game at Raymond James Stadium

Is there anything that screams ‘fall’ quite like football? Every year both college football and NFL fans wait patiently for the arrival of September where stadiums are once again filled with the sounds of screaming supporters, and the smells of fresh chicken wings, pizza slices, and quesadillas.

If you are a Florida resident, you are in luck because the home of last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is not far out of reach. What better way to spend a fall weekend in the Sunshine State than by watching a live game at the beautiful Raymond James Stadium? Not to mention that sports betting in the state is on the brink of launching, with a handful of Florida sports betting providers ready to serve enthusiastic Bucs supporters when it comes into effect.

There is clearly no better time to watch superstar quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the squad engage in some serious gridiron action. Regular season home games will take place all the way through January so there is plenty of time to get your hands on a ticket before the playoffs.

Frolic Through the Famous Mount Dora Craft Fair

One of the best parts of fall is attending festivals and fairs with friends and loved ones. Another great weekend activity that does not take much planning ahead, make it a point to attend the famous Mount Dora Craft Fair this year. Not only is it ranked as the number 1 fair of its kind in the country, but it showcases more than 400 examples of contemporary craft exhibitors.

These artists come from around America with the goal of showing off their unique creations and inspiring others. All of this is accompanied by an array of delicious festival food and musical entertainment. The city of Mount Dora is located only 40 minutes north of Orlando so it could be a good idea to loop this event in with a day at Universal!

Get Lost in a Corn Maze at Sweet Seasons Farm

Corn mazes and fall practically go hand in hand. Since Florida boasts a good number of wide-open landscapes, it’s the perfect location for impressive corn maze venues. The one at Sweet Seasons Farm in Milton covers over eight acres and features a variety of farm games and activities that capture the spirit of the season. Visitors can even bring home their own pumpkin to either carve or make a delicious pumpkin-flavored dish with.

So, there you have it! Four attractive options for fall-themed events in and around Florida. However, if you are coming from outside of the Sunshine State and feel like you may need a bit more time to explore all it has to offer, why not consider a permanent relocation? Aside from just the weather, there is everything from delicious food to huge amusement parks, a fervent sports culture and so much more.