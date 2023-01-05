Front on the Way

Thursday starts with fog in western portions of South Florida. Then look for good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers along the Gulf coast as a weak front moves in during the evening. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring cooler air, with morning lows in the low to mid 60s. The day will be sunny and dry with seasonable temperatures. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a cooler morning than we’ve seen recently, with lows mostly in the 50s. The day will see lots of sun and a cool ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will start with another cool morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few showers in spots in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun again. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.