From Baby Rockers to Romaine: What To Do When Your Favorite Products are Recalled

From Baby Rockers to Romaine: What To Do When Your Favorite Products...

It’s not uncommon for product recalls to fill our newsfeed on social media or come up on the nightly news. While some recalls are small and only apply to one state, other recalls are nationwide and more serious. Despite the number of alerts for recalls that we see, the majority of the products we use and consume are safe.

Learn more about product recalls and what you should do if your favorite product becomes part of a recall.

Common Product Recalls

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), nearly 400 products are recalled annually. While this may be somewhat of an alarming statistic, keep in mind that the government agency oversees and regulates the safety of over 15,000 products.

Consumer product recalls are typically categorized into the following:

Baby and children’s products

Home products and appliances

Pet products

Drug recalls (including OTC and dietary supplements)

Vehicles

Food

Every recall should be taken seriously, but some recalls have more deadly and costly results. The most expensive and long-term recall is the Takata airbag recall, which affected over 37 million vehicles and cost over $24 billion.

Injuries Related to Defective Products

One of the more recent recalls involves inclined sleep products, like the Fisher-Price Rock n’ Play Sleeper, has resulted in over 1,000 incidents and over 70 infant deaths directly related to using the product.

While not all defective products cause a fatal injury, common injuries include burns, lacerations, choking, shocks, and illness or poisoning.

Nearly every product has the potential to cause harm to a consumer and even if one person is injured or sick while using a product it doesn’t mean that someone else will also experience the same injury.

What To Do When a Product is Recalled

Product recalls can be confusing, especially if you’ve been using the same product for years without incident. While you may be a loyal fan of a product or brand, it’s important to take a product recall seriously. Even if the recall occurred due to an “increased risk of injury,” the recall should not be ignored.

You’re likely to hear about a product recall from the media, a letter in the mail, or even at the grocery store. If a product that you have in your home is part of a recall, follow all instructions and recommendations. Sometimes, you may be able to return the product for a full refund, while more often than not, consumers are strongly encouraged to throw all recalled products away.

If you are injured or become ill due to a product, but have not been alerted of a recall, you should contact the manufacturer and report the product to the CPSC. By reporting the defect or issue, you are helping other consumers from getting sick or injured.

Depending on your injury, it is important to understand your rights as a consumer and to consult a lawyer who has experience with defective products and is knowledgeable in product liability.