Friendship Circle Miami Keeps Its Promises (Video)

“COVID-19 only made us stronger,” announced Rabbi Yossi Harlig, Executive Director of Friendship Circle of Miami. Rabbi Harlig was addressing a group of nearly 400 people all participating virtually during Friendship Circle’s annual Heart & Soul Gala held on December 10, 2020.

COVID-19 Couldn’t Stop the Power of The Friendship Circle Miami

Never one to let a pandemic get in its way, Friendship Circle has been one of the most innovative and creative non-profits in the country. “We were one of the first to hold a birthday caravan making sure that teens had the best birthdays possible, we organized a virtual walk-a-thon that exceeded expectations and we stayed active and relevant,” Rabbi Harlig stated.

The same passion and determination held true for the Heart & Soul Gala. What made this year’s event so unique was that rather than holding the dinner at a popular venue the event took place at dozens of homes across Miami.

“Everyone who participated in this first-ever virtual event felt something magical happening. There was a joy and a purpose at every dinner table,” said Russell Eckert, Chief Development Officer, Friendship Circle.

Guests enjoyed a virtual wine tasting and a catered, gourmet dining experience shared simultaneously with hosts in multiple homes across South Florida. Small dinners gave hosts and attendees peace of mind while at the same time allowing for face-to-face interaction, meaningful conversation and hours of enjoyment.

“People couldn’t come to the gala, so we brought the gala to them,” said Tracey Berkowitz, Honorary Chair of the successful event.

More than $131,000 was raised from the Heart & Soul Gala which will fund multiple endeavors for Friendship Circle including programming, support for parents and caregivers, and the non-profit’s future state-of-the-art campus, scheduled to break ground in early 2021.

“What a night! Thank you to everyone who joined the Heart and Soul Gala. This was a night we will always remember, cherish and share with future generations,” said Michele Kaplan, Chairperson.

One of the most memorable aspects of the affair was the Wine Tasting Box, sponsored by Milam’s Markets. Guests indulged in exclusive, hand selected fine wines from the Teperberg and Tulip Wineries in a custom-curated wine box.

Complementing the wine was a private tour of the Tulip Winery followed by a virtual wine tasting experience with a sommelier. One of the unique features of Tulip Wineries is that it has the unique distinction of hiring individuals with disabilities. Their mantra is, “we only put labels on wine, not people.”

“Due to the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the monies raised from this fundraiser are more vital than ever,” says Nechama Harlig, Co-director, Friendship Circle Miami.

Teen Gets Suprise of Her Life

Another family enjoying the Heart & Soul Gala was 18-year-old Amanda Lopez, together with her parents and her aunt and uncle. Amanda has been a friend and beneficiary of Friendship Circle for many years. Thanks to the generosity of a Friendship Circle board member, the Lopez family experienced all the delicious joys of the Heart & Soul Gala.

“We were overjoyed to learn that our family was selected to experience this wonderful dinner and program. Friendship Circle has been a part of our lives for many years and has helped to make our daughter, Amanda, a happier and more confident young lady,” says Sonia Lopez, Amanda’s mom.

Adding to the evening’s program was a 13-year-old musical sensation, Jacob Velazquez of America’s Got Talent and a great friend of Friendship Circle. Jacob, a talented musician who happens to have autism, dazzled the guests with a special musical performance. During his career, he has appeared on Good Morning America, The View, MSNBC, Telemundo, CNN and the Steve Harvey Show.

“We’re all still on cloud nine,” Eckert says. “Now everyone cannot wait for next year’s Heart & Soul Gala.

Friendship Circle Miami is a beloved nonprofit organization that benefits children and adults with special needs. The organization serves more than 300 families at their Kendall campus and has been helping forge remarkable friendships for the past 15 years. What starts out to be a friendship, where a teen volunteer spends quality time with a young person with autism, Down syndrome or cerebral palsy, becomes a deeply rooted friendship that lasts a lifetime.

www.FriendshipCircleMiami.org

Video courtesy WFOR-TV/CBS 4 News