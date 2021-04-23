Fridays Forecast Is Sun, Clouds, East Coast Showers For Florida

Friday features good sun and a few clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring sun, clouds, and breezy conditions. Look for a chance of showers and storms in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few east coast showers in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Monday will feature sunny skies and a building breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida and breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.