Fridays Forecast Is Sun, Clouds, East Coast Showers For Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features good sun and a few clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers.  Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring sun, clouds, and breezy conditions.  Look for a chance of showers and storms in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few east coast showers in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Monday will feature sunny skies and a building breeze in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun around South Florida and breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, April 23, 2021

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

