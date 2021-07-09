Friday Is A Triple S Day For Florida – Sun, Showers, Storms

Friday features lots of sun with a few clouds in the morning, with some showers and storms developing in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the sticky low 90s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Look for a sometimes gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds and showers with passing storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tropical Storm Elsa was moving rapidly into North Carolina at midday on Thursday. At that time, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was zipping northeast at 28 miles per hour. Elsa is expected to travel up the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts on Friday. Tropical storm warnings are in effect from South Carolina into Massachusetts.