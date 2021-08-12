Fred To Strengthen As A Tropical Storm Watch Is Issued for Gulf Coast and Keys

Fred To Strengthen As A Tropical Storm Watch Is Issued for Gulf...

A tropical storm watch is now in effect along the Gulf coast from Bonita Beach south and eastward to Ocean Reef, and for the entire Florida Keys, from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours.

While Fred was still a tropical depression late Thursday afternoon, it is expected to regain tropical storm strength.

At 5 pm Thursday, TD Fred was located near 21.3 North, 75.3 West, about 470 miles east-southeast of Key West. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and Fred was moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour.