Fred Shifts West AND So Does Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys, and a tropical storm watch is in effect for the Gulf coast from Englewood southward.

Saturday’s weather will be dominated by the effects of Fred. Portions of the Keys will see tropical storm conditions by early Saturday, with the possibility of tropical storm-force winds in the Naples area. Look for tropical storm gusts and otherwise windy conditions in the east coast metro area. Very heavy rain is likely around South Florida, and a flood watch is in effect until at least Sunday evening. Beach conditions will be hazardous around South Florida. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be very breezy and cloudy with periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible in some locations. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Tropical Depression Fred made a significant westward shift Friday evening. The forecast change was implemented by the National Hurricane Center. This was due to Fred’s westward trek through northern Cuba earlier in the day and the resulting slower intensification phase that may take place this weekend.

Fred was located about 270 miles southeast of Key West. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and Fred was moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire Florida Keys, and there’s a tropical storm watch for the Gulf Coast.

Expect sustained tropical storm-force winds, rough surf, and heavy rain in the Florida Keys, starting late Friday night into Saturday. At least gusts of tropical storm force are likely along the Gulf Coast on Saturday, and tropical storm-force gusts are possible in the east coast metro area. All of South Florida can expect 3 to 7 inches of rain, and a flood watch is in effect until at least Sunday evening.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the wave, Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next couple of days as it moves in the direction of the Lesser Antilles.