Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur.  

According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in the US in 2022, but which airport had the most?  

Vacation experts at Family Destinations Guide have used data from the Bureau of Transportations Statistics to reveal the best (and worst) airports for travel in the US in 2022 by comparing the number of delays in every airport in the US  

The worst airports for travel in 2022: 

Airport 

Location 

Flights delayed in 2022 (%) 

Flights on time in 2022 (%) 

Flights canceled in 2022 (%) 

Flight Operations in 2022 

Orlando International Airport 

Orlando, Florida 

28.24 

67.81 

3.52 

108,330 

Newark Liberty International Airport 

Newark, New Jersey 

26.51 

67.07 

5.94 

95,832 

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport 

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 

26.1 

70.39 

3.1 

63,250 

Tampa International Airport 

Tampa, Florida 

25.48 

70.5 

3.63 

54,909 

Miami International Airport 

Miami, Florida 

24.4 

71.92 

3.29 

82,341 

Harry Reid International Airport 

Las Vegas, Nevada 

24.34 

73.51 

1.96 

129,093 

Chicago Midway International Airport 

Chicago, Illinois 

24.11 

72.78 

2.81 

56,186 

John F. Kennedy International Airport 

New York, New York 

24.08 

71.21 

4.42 

102,500 

Boston Logan International Airport 

Boston, Massachusetts 

23.33 

72.57 

3.94 

101,702 

Baltimore/Washington International Airport 

Baltimore, Maryland 

22.41 

73.86 

3.56 

64,155 

 

Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, takes first place as the worst airport for travel in 2022, with over a quarter of flights, 28%, delayed. Out of 108,330 operating flights in 2022, over 30,000 were delayed.  

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was the second worst airport for travel in 2022, with 26% of flights being delayed. 5% of flights were canceled at this airport, the highest in the US in 2022.  

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida follows closely behind in third place, with 26% of flights canceled 

The study by Family Destinations Guide also revealed the airports with the fewest delays. 

The best airports for travel in 2022: 

Airport 

Location 

Flights delayed in 2022 (%) 

Flights on time in 2022 (%) 

Flights canceled in 2022 (%) 

Flight Operations in 2022 

Salt Lake City International Airport 

Salt Lake City, Utah 

14.18 

84.7 

1.02 

83,390 

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport 

Atlanta, Georgia 

16.19 

81.88 

1.73 

237,601 

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport 

Seattle, Washington 

16.49 

81.51 

1.79 

131,027 

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport 

Minneapolis, Minnesota 

16.51 

81.84 

1.5 

91,334 

Detroit Metropolitan Airport 

Detroit, Michigan 

16.63 

81.12 

2.2 

96,324 

San Francisco International Airport 

San Francisco, California 

16.64 

81.58 

1.65 

97,638 

George Bush Intercontinental Airport 

Houston, Texas 

16.67 

80.79 

2.23 

93,954 

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport 

Charlotte, North Carolina 

17.93 

78.53 

3.28 

144,760 

Washington Dulles International Airport 

Washington DC 

18 

78.79 

2.98 

41,898 

Chicago O’Hare International Airport 

Chicago, Illinois 

18.13 

78.44 

3.13 

196,925 

 

Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah was the best airport for travel in 2022, with just 14% of flights delayed.

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta was the second-best, with just over 16% of flights delayed, followed by Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, which was also 16%.  

A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide said: Flight delays can be stressful, especially if you travel with young children. Delays and cancellations happen for different reasons. It could be bad weather, airport equipment malfunction, or government shutdowns. 

However, there are ways to avoid flight delays. Flights earlier in the day tend to have fewer delays, so try and book an early flight when possible. You could also try and book flights in the middle of the week, on a Tuesday or Wednesday, rather than a weekend, as fewer people travel on these days. 

Try and book a nonstop route rather than a layover, as you're more likely to encounter delays if you need to stop at an additional airport. You can also check the weather before your flight. If bad weather is predicted, this could cause delays or cancellations. Make sure you do this before you head to the airport.

Source:  familydestinationsguide.com

